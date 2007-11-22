Amazon's Black Friday Deals Leaked?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Picture%2068.pngAccording to a reliable-looking tip we just received, Amazon is getting into the Black Friday fun with some decent game deals. They have savings up to 50% on games, though we're digging these in particular:

Halo 3 Legendary for Xbox 360 $US 79.99 ( save $US 50 ) Bioshock for Xbox 360 $US 39.99 ( save $US 20 ) Gears of War for Xbox 360 $US 39.99 ( save $US 20 ) PlayStation 3 SixAxis controller $US 19.99 ( save $US 30 ) $US 20 Wii games with more Wiis in stock

If you haven't picked up Bioshock or Gears yet, it looks like a decent chance to do so, even if you can really get either game for $US 50 on a normal day. Hit the jump for a full list of what we've heard.

A ton more, many more than half off. Some of these offers are good thru "Cyber Monday", but most will sell out early on Friday.

And just heard, Amazon.com will have an allotment of Wii hardware available for sale Friday - that too is expected to sell out very quickly.

Anything you'll be picking up?

