Amazon's Black Friday Deals Leaked?

According to a reliable-looking tip we just received, Amazon is getting into the Black Friday fun with some decent game deals. They have savings up to 50% on games, though we're digging these in particular:

If you haven't picked up Bioshock or Gears yet, it looks like a decent chance to do so, even if you can really get either game for $US 50 on a normal day. Hit the jump for a full list of what we've heard.

Halo 3 Legendary for Xbox 360 $US 79.99 ( save $US 50 ) Bioshock for Xbox 360 $US 39.99 ( save $US 20 ) Gears of War for Xbox 360 $US 39.99 ( save $US 20 ) Amazon.com Exclusive !!! Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas Limited Edition for 360 $US 19.99 ( save $US 40 ) PlayStation 3 SixAxis controller $US 19.99 ( save $US 30 ) Dirt for PS3 $US 29.99 ( save $US 30 ) Puzzle Quest for PSP $US 9.99 ( save $US 10 ) Gold Nintendo DS with Zelda $US 149.99 Pink Nintendo DS with Nintendogs $US 149.99 New York Times Crosswords for DS $US 9.99 ( half off ) World of Warcraft Battlechest for PC $US 19.99 ( save $US 20 ) World of Warcraft for PC $US 9.99 ( half off ) Select Wii Games $US 19.99 A ton more, many more than half off. Some of these offers are good thru "Cyber Monday", but most will sell out early on Friday. And just heard, Amazon.com will have an allotment of Wii hardware available for sale Friday - that too is expected to sell out very quickly.

Anything you'll be picking up?