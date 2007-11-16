America's Army Deployed To Toy Aisles

Florida-based toy manufacturer Jazwares announced today the availability of America's Army Real Heroes, a line of action figures semi-based on the America's Army series of video games and modeled after real-life military personnel. Yes, it's a little weird. Four America's Army soldiers comprise the first line, including Sergeant Tommy Riemen, Sergeant First Class Gerald Wolford, Staff Sergeant Matthew Zedwick, and Major Jason Amerine. Three of the four have been awarded the Silver Star for Gallantry in Action for their service in the Iraq War, with the fourth given the Bronze Star with V Device for Bravery while in Afghanistan.

The company also makes action figures based on characters from Mega Man, Viewtiful Joe, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. America's Army Real Heroes action figures are now available at Toys 'R' Us and Jazwares official site.

JAZWARES LAUNCHES HEROIC SOLDIER ACTION FIGURES AT TOYS "R" US STORES NATONWIDE

Action Figures Based on Real Soldiers Are Part of America's Army Real Heroes Program

Sunrise, FL, November 15, 2007 - Jazwares, Inc. today announced the nationwide launch of America's Army action figures featuring Real Heroes at Toys "R" Us stores nationwide. The action figure series is part of the America's Army Real Heroes program through which the U.S. Army offers a glimpse into the accomplishments of Soldiers who have distinguished themselves in combat and earned citations for bravery and valor. The action figure line launches with four exemplary Soldiers. Jazwares, Inc. manufactures and distributes the America's Army action figures and worked closely with the U.S. Army to ensure authenticity. Each Soldier's action figure includes a Real Heroes trading card highlighting the Soldier's heroic accomplishments and Warrior Ethos, authentic uniforms, weapons, unit insignias, and awards.

The Soldiers featured in the first series of action figures are:

* Sergeant Tommy Riemen, 51st Long Range Surveillance Infantry (Airborne), Silver Star for Gallantry in Action in Operation Iraqi Freedom. * Sergeant First Class Gerald Wolford, 82nd Airborne, Silver Star for Gallantry in Action in Operation Iraqi Freedom. * Staff Sergeant Matthew Zedwick, 2-162 Infantry, Silver Star for Gallantry in Action in Operation Iraqi Freedom. * Major Jason Amerine, 5th Special Forces Group, Bronze Star with V Device for Bravery in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

The America's Army Real Heroes program provides an inside perspective into the lives of Soldiers, allowing civilians to learn about a Soldier's personal character and accomplishments, while giving them greater insight into the wide range of individuals who make up the Armys elite fighting force. The America's Army Real Heroes program highlights heroic Soldiers and their stories in this line of action figures. Additionally, the Soldiers' likenesses and biographies are also featured in the Army's exceptionally popular computer game, America's Army and on the America's Army website. Millions of America's Army game players have already read about the heroes and viewed videos detailing these Soldier's heroic actions at www.americasarmy.com/realheroes/.

The America's Army Real Heroes action figure line features only a few of the Soldiers who have exhibited courage under fire and earned awards for distinguished service and valor in the Global War on Terrorism. America's Army Real Heroes have earned some of the nation's highest awards for valor including the Distinguished Service Cross and Silver Star. They are emblematic of the thousands of Army heroes who have earned such awards for action in the Global War on Terrorism. These Soldiers embody the Warrior Ethos - a Soldier will always place the mission first, never accept defeat, never quit, and never leave a fallen comrade.

About America's Army Launched on July 4th 2002, America's Army is an innovative PC action game that provides young adults with an inside perspective and a virtual role in today's high-tech Army. Through the America's Army game, players can take a virtual "test drive" of Soldiering in the U.S. Army from basic training to the battlefield in the Global War on Terrorism.

With users having invested over 211 million hours virtually exploring the Army from Basic Training to operations in the War on Terrorism, America's Army ranks among the top ten online PC action games played worldwide. The game provides a unique, interactive experience allowing players to gain a perspective into Army occupations and values by assuming virtual roles as U.S. Army Soldiers. Players navigate through challenges real Soldiers confront. As they dominate these challenges, they expand opportunities for advancement and development in roles from Special Forces to combat medic.

Since July 2002 the Army has released 24 major updates to its America's Army game for the PC. These releases, which are available at www.americasarmy.com, feature new technologies, missions, Army units and occupations. The most recent updates are part of the America's Army: Special Forces (Overmatch) series that focuses upon the central role Special Forces play in the Global War on Terrorism and highlights technologies that provide small U.S. Army units with the ability to overmatch much larger enemy forces. The America's Army game also includes the America's Army Real Heroes program that offers a glimpse into the accomplishments of Soldiers who have distinguished themselves in combat and earned citations for bravery and valor.

About the Army Through the teamwork of the more than 1.2 million Soldiers in the active Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve, the U.S. Army is the world's premier land force. Today, Soldiers of the U.S. Army are the front line in the Global War on Terrorism. For more information on the U.S. Army, go to www.goarmy.com or www.army.mil.

About Jazwares Jazwares is a family owned Toy Manufacturer that produces a wide range of high quality licensed product from action figures to electronic activity. Known for their unique product and highly detailed action figures, their products appeal to kids of all ages. Current licenses include, US Army, Mortal Kombat, Disney, Mega Man and Street Fighter.