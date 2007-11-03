America's Army Sends Demo Squad To Xbox Live

Gamers must love the America's Army series of thinly veiled recruitment tools, because the government just won't stop funding them. They just want to meet the demand! For those hungering for a new edition of the long running training tool, a demo for America's Army: True Soldiers has hit the Xbox Live Marketplace. It offers co-op and 8 versus 8 "engagement" play via Xbox Live. Unsurprisingly, it's only available in the United States. USA! USA! USA!

Demo: Americas Army: True Soldiers [Larry's Blog]