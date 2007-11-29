AMEX To Sell $US 300 Elite Bundle, $US 50 Rock Band

As part of their annual MyWishList deal, American Express will be selling a limited number of Xbox 360 Elites starting next month for $US 300 with five games includes.

The deal, for AmEx cardholders only, will include the Elite plus copies of Ultimate Alliance, Project Gotham Racing 3, Madden NFL 08, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 08 and Forza 2. Only 150 of the bundles will be available on Dec. 11 at 3 pm. and 7 p.m. I'm not quite sure if that means a total of 150 or 300 of the packs.

At noon on the same day, MyWishList will feature 100 Rock Band special editions for the 36o at $US 50 a pop. Not bad, not bad at all.