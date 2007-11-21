And The Dragon Ball Z Movie News Continues!

So Hollywood is making a Dragon Ball Z movie, which will probably suck to varying degrees. Goku will be played by Justin Chatwin, Tom Cruise's son in War of the Worlds. Rumor has it that Mexican actress Camila Sodi auditioned for the role of Bulma, which makes sense as the movie is being shot in Mexico. If true, she might be a good choice. Aqua hair aside, she at least looks like her anime counterpart. Now whether she can act or not... Sodi Tries out for Bulma [Caiga quien caiga via Dark Diamond]