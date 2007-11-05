Animal Crossing Charms in the Wild (World)

Kotakuite Presto117 sends in this picture of an Animal Crossing charm he/she got from a gashapon machine found in an "Asian buffet" named appropriately Asian Buffet. Animal Crossing aficionados will recognise the six character styles available:

Having returned from Japan with a sick "charm" obsession, seeing this makes me want to search every Asian buffet I come across until I find these. Hopefully Presto 117 will save me the trouble and just let me send him/her a check to go and get them for me. I only wish there was a KK Slider available.