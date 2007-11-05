The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Animal Crossing Charms in the Wild (World)

ACCharm.jpg Kotakuite Presto117 sends in this picture of an Animal Crossing charm he/she got from a gashapon machine found in an "Asian buffet" named appropriately Asian Buffet. Animal Crossing aficionados will recognise the six character styles available:

â€¢ Boy â€¢ Blanca â€¢ Mabel â€¢ Mallary â€¢ Brewster â€¢ Elvis â€¢ Aurora

Having returned from Japan with a sick "charm" obsession, seeing this makes me want to search every Asian buffet I come across until I find these. Hopefully Presto 117 will save me the trouble and just let me send him/her a check to go and get them for me. I only wish there was a KK Slider available.

accharmpamp.jpg

Comments

  • Echidnite Guest

    They have those at newsagents all over the place too. You don't have to just go searching 'Asian Buffets"

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles