Another Metal Gear Character Joins SSBB

Thought Metal Gear's Snake was a enough for Super Smash Bros. Brawl? Wrong! MG's Frank Jaeger, the Gray Fox, is joining the fray as an Assist Trophy. (Assist Trophies help or hurt the summoner, but aren't playable.) Kinda unexpected for SSBB to get yet another Metal Gear Character. Hope the next one is Johnny Sasaki! There's not enough diarrhea in gaming these days. New Trophy [Smash Bros. DOJO!! Thanks Joe!]