The writing could have been snappier, and enough with the cake jokes, but the basic premise is still cute. This was spotted by Kotakuite apstalin, stapled innocently to a noticeboard in a lecture hall at the University of Texas. We'll look on the bright side and presume the four missing phone numbers were taken by Portal fans, and not broke-ass students genuinely looking for work/cake.
Aperture Science: Now Recruiting
Haha :) This was originally made by a goon on the SA forums about two days after the games initial release. I didnt think he'd actually printed them out, he said he was going to..