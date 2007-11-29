The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Aperture Science: Now Recruiting

aperture.jpgThe writing could have been snappier, and enough with the cake jokes, but the basic premise is still cute. This was spotted by Kotakuite apstalin, stapled innocently to a noticeboard in a lecture hall at the University of Texas. We'll look on the bright side and presume the four missing phone numbers were taken by Portal fans, and not broke-ass students genuinely looking for work/cake.

Comments

  • tithin Guest

    Haha :) This was originally made by a goon on the SA forums about two days after the games initial release. I didnt think he'd actually printed them out, he said he was going to..

    0

