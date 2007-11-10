Apparently, Super Swing Golf 2 Is Insane

Something tells me I should've been paying closer attention to the first Super Swing Golf beyond the fact that it exists and that the game shipped with an unlockable Kasumi outfit. Given that the trailer for Super Swing Golf 2 seems to have upped the bizarre quotient to prominently feature golfing gothic lolitas, ultra-busty snowbunnies, a sasquatch, and some sort of hyper speed warp ring, I may have to reevaluate my thoughts on bobbleheaded golf sims. I'd really have liked to have been a fly on the wall when the director at Ntreev said to his team "Fuck it, we're doing dragons. I don't care anymore."