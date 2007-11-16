Sony Computer Entertainment of Europe hasn't decided to hook it's marketing wagon to a more reliable star, as its American counterpart has recently done. It's quite delighted to continue with creep-tastic imagery and poodle-enhancing analogies established by the This Is Living campaign. Games don't sell systems! Certainly not like lithe acrobats in vinyl pants do.
Apparently, *This* Is Living, According To The PlayStation 3
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Are you f***ing serious?
What drugs are they smoking?