Arse Falling Kept for Mario Galaxy Booklet, Disc

Super Mario Galaxy went on sale today in Japan. Here is the instruction booklet — which has kept the Mario falling on his arse picture art. Same goes for the actual game disc, but the box art is the better version. We've taken pics of the instruction book, which is, not surprisingly, in Japanese. Some pics after the jump! Click through if you're excited about Mario, the Japanese language or instruction books.
