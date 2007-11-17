The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Assassin's Creed For PS3 Seeing Lock Ups, "White Screen Of Death"

assassinscreed_freeze.jpgIrate PlayStation 3 owners are reporting a host of technical problems with their copies of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, writing of frame rate problems, screen tearing, geometry clipping and game-stopping lock ups on the official game forums. Most reports from those affected by "white screens of death" are writing that they're using firmware 2.0, specifying so at the request of official Ubisoft forum managers. In addition to a thread dedicated to the PS3's freezing issues, a consolidated bug/glitch thread is currently receiving plenty of responses.

Similar postings have appeared on the official PlayStation 3 and Gamespot forums, with a few Kotaku tipsters warning us of the game's graphical and loading glitches. We're waiting to hear further information from Ubisoft, but would urge caution and research for potential Assassin's Creed buyers.

For PS3 Users Experiencing Freezing Issues In Assassin's Creed. [Ubisoft - thanks, Lasse]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles