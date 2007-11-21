Assassin's Creed Is Fastest Selling New IP In 5 Years

Assassin's Creed hasn't been daunted by other big releases. Because in addition to dominating the UK charts, it's become the fastest selling new IP since 2002. So what top selling IP came last? The Getaway. Yeah, the name didn't quite go down in history as the biggest game of all time, but it's good news for Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed nonetheless. And it's yet more evidence for the power of multi-platform releases. Selling exclusive games may sell consoles, but selling non-exclusive games sure sells games.

Assassin's Creed is fastest-selling new IP since 2002 [gamesindustry]