Assassin's Creed Multiplayer Bug

Yes, we've heard of the amazing cloning bug in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, but had yet to see it actually play out in video form. I wasn't aware of how perfectly executed it was, giving Altair the opportunity to kill himself with some dual-assassin shenanigans. Is everyone sure this isn't some clever plot point that we're not supposed to know about yet? A second clip is after the jump.

I'm so amazed this passed the testing process—and that it doesn't send the Xbox 360 into console-melting overdrive—that I'm damn near sure it's intentional.

