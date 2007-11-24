The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Assassin's Creed Multiplayer Bug

Yes, we've heard of the amazing cloning bug in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed, but had yet to see it actually play out in video form. I wasn't aware of how perfectly executed it was, giving Altair the opportunity to kill himself with some dual-assassin shenanigans. Is everyone sure this isn't some clever plot point that we're not supposed to know about yet? A second clip is after the jump.

I'm so amazed this passed the testing process—and that it doesn't send the Xbox 360 into console-melting overdrive—that I'm damn near sure it's intentional.

Thanks for passing on the clip, Flynn. Much appreciated!

