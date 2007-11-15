Assassin's Creed or Super Mario Galaxy?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

samsung_er650c_before.jpgIt's like a buffet that's filled with 100% gourmet food—as opposed to a bunch of congealed fats at the mercy of a few struggling heat lamps, sloppily topped with bread crumbs, cheese or icing. We're in the midst of one of the most incredible launch seasons in the history of video games the known Universe. Both Super Mario Galaxy and Assassin's Creed would be a massive release during any month, but instead we get both in a week, sandwiched between other goodness. So are you doing any shopping this week?

Comments

  • Camb3h Guest

    Why couldn't they have worked together and created the ultimate game: Assassin's Galaxy - This summer travel the starts to discover the 9 crusader planets and destroy their leaders. Blend in with the crowds by posing as a bee or a ghost and collect all the stars to complete your goal!

    I'd play it.

  • Atomsk Guest

    I'm still going to pick up Assassin's Creed, despite mixed reviews. I need a droolbucket every time I see videos of it.

  • Ben Guest

    I would but you know... PAL territory. This shit aint coming out for a week at least.

  • Peter G Guest

    I'll be getting Assassin's Creed for sure... Parkour in the Middle Ages does it for me...

    Oh, and for those who haven't got Guitar Hero 3 and have the good fortune of having to choose between the PS3 and the 360 version (like me :D) - get the 360 version. It plays at 1080p compared with the PS3's 720p, and despite all the kerfuffle with loose guitar necks, I've spoken to a lot of people with the 360 version and not one of them have had the problem.

