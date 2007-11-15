Assassin's Creed Oz Preorder Comes In Pretty Tin Box

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

ac_box_front.jpgI could be playing Assassin's Creed right now, but instead I'm here posting about it on Kotaku.

My temporary madness aside, what you see above is the special tin box that preorder customers will receive, once there's enough stock in the country to provide everyone their copy.

Inside is the game; a little sheet of paper telling you how important you are for preordering; a short comic with what looks like spoilers almighty and a bonus DVD.

More shots of the box and its contents after the jump.ac_box_back.jpgThe back of the tin.

ac_box_stuff.jpgThe inside of the tin. Well, what was inside the tin.

ac_box_comic.jpgAnd the comic!

Comments

  • s. Guest

    No shit it does.

    Sorry, I'm just cut because I've got $120 down and still no Assassin's Creed.

  • Lev Arris Guest

    Oh, that guy got sniktted!

    Looks good, not as good as an Altair figure, but still good.

  • MercSal Guest

    Once again.. damn you Ubisoft woman...

  • NickyJ Guest

    So do we get this tin when we go to pick up our pre-ordered game on Wednesday?

  • curlcurl07 Guest

    But, is the DVD any good?

  • Bleekster Guest

    NickyJ, it depends on the retailer I think. EB offers the tin case for pre-orders, but I have no idea about others.

  • NickyJ Guest

    @Bleekster
    Great news thats who I've got it ordered with :)

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    So the question is, is the tin, comic and extra dvd worth $40, since I could order the US version for around $65 from Play-Asia

  • Jay Guest

    Is this the CE or do you just get this if you pre-ordered ???

  • Morkai Guest

    anyone know if the comic will be a regular series? or just a one off for these packages, because judging from the art in it, it's look halfway decent...

    oh, yeah... GIMME ASSASSIN'S CREED!!!

  • buckE Guest

    well just having a pre-order isn't enough, you have to have specifically pre-ordered the limited edition which was dearer than the standard edition, both of which were available for pre-order.

  • Peter G Guest

    I'm glad I pre-ordered the special edition... The problem is the 21st can't come around quickly enough!

    At least I've got COD4 and GH3 to tide me over until then...

