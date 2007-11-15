Assassin's Creed Oz Preorder Comes In Pretty Tin Box

I could be playing Assassin's Creed right now, but instead I'm here posting about it on Kotaku.

My temporary madness aside, what you see above is the special tin box that preorder customers will receive, once there's enough stock in the country to provide everyone their copy.

Inside is the game; a little sheet of paper telling you how important you are for preordering; a short comic with what looks like spoilers almighty and a bonus DVD.

More shots of the box and its contents after the jump. The back of the tin.

The inside of the tin. Well, what was inside the tin.

And the comic!