Assassin's Creed PS3 Crashing Is Firmware 2.0's Fault?

Last week we noted that PS3 versions of Assassin's Creed were having a multitude of problems, from small glitches to freezing the entire console. But there's hope! Steadfast gamers have found that by disabling the Information Board (that news ticker thing we got the the last update) most of the problems cease. While correlation isn't causation, we're guessing that the news ticker is near entirely responsible for the crashing. And either way, it's a dumb feature we're disabling because it clutters the otherwise well-balanced design of the XMB.

How To Stop Assassins Creed From Freezing And The Frame Rate Issues [via cvg]