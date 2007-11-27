Assassin's Creed PS3 Patch Due... Sometime

Following reports of random freezing and "white screens of death" in the PlayStation 3 version of Assassin's Creed, fingers pointed at the 2.00 firmware update as the culprit, Ubisoft writes that it's addressing the issue with a forthcoming patch. On the company's official Assassin's Creed forums, the UK community manager writing that an update to the title "will help improve the stability of the game and will be released as soon as possible." When? "As soon as possible." Can you be more specific? "As soon as possible."

No word yet on if that patch will address the double trouble of dealing with a pair of Altairs at once...

Game update on Assassin's Creed PlayStation 3 [Ubisoft Forums]