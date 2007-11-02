Assassin's Creed Short Film Winner

Well what do you know? A video game inspired short-film contest actually spawns something wroth watching? Back in June, Ubisoft and IFC announced just such a contest, challenging independent filmmakers to create a short film inspired by the video game Assassin's Creed. Now the two companies are proud to announce the winner of the contest, who walks away with $US 10,000, an Xbox 360, a copy of Assassin's Creed, and the inclusion of his film in the Limited Edition version of the game. Greg Reid created his entry, entitled 'The Ultimate Weapon', for only $US 800, with but a day of fight choreography, a day of shooting, and one week of post. The result is a damn fine short film, with exciting action, a lovely dose of wit, and even a special surprise twist at the end. It's a piece of film making so well-done that I might have to switch my preorder on the game to the Limited Edition for a chance to see it on the bigger screen. Hit the link below to check it out!

SAN FRANCISCO - November 1, 2007 - Today Ubisoft, one of the world's largest video game publishers, and IFC, the first and largest network dedicated to independent film, announced that Greg Reid's short film "The Ultimate Weapon" won the short film contest inspired by the video game Assassin's Creed(TM) due out in November. As part of the prize package, "The Ultimate Weapon" will debut on IFC on November 14.

Greg Reid's "The Ultimate Weapon" was among more than 100 valid entries submitted for judging via IFC's Media Lab (http://medialab.ifc.com), a groundbreaking, integrated program which offers filmmakers a destination for posting their independent films online. Submissions were narrowed down to a top 10 list by Ubisoft (including key members of the development team in Montreal) and IFC, with the eventual winner chosen by fans and visitors who voted on IFC.com for the film they lik d best.

"While the top 10 entries were all very solid, video game and film fans alike voted Greg Reid's 'The Ultimate Weapon' the clear winner," said Tony Key, vice president of marketing at Ubisoft. "Ubisoft's partnership with IFC yielded some great films and proved to us that Assassin's Creed is able to engage people's imagination and spawn creativity. The story and mystery of the game itself has already struck a chord with fans of video games and film."

"The Assassin's Creed short film submissions we received were outstanding and any of the top 10 entries had a chance to win, but Greg Reid's entry proved itself the best of the field," stated Lee Sparer, vice president of partnerships for IFC. "Part of IFC's mission is to provide a voice to independent filmmakers on all levels, and so it is exciting for us to have offered this opportunity and challenge to our talented filmmakers on Media Lab. We look forward to participating in other similar contests in the future to help platform short films and other video content being produced by undiscovered talent around the country."

Greg Reid claims his grand prize of $10,000, an Xbox 360Â® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, an Xbox 360 version of Assassin's Creed and inclusion of his short film inside the Limited Edition version of the game. To view the winning film online, and the other top entries, please visit http://medialab.ifc.com/assassinscontest.

"I'm really excited that our Assassins Creed short film, 'The Ultimate Weapon' was selected as the winning film, amid a very competitive line-up of entries," shared Greg Reid, the director and co-writer of short film The Ultimate Weapon. "Assassins Creed has it all from a gaming perspective. Joel Poehlmann and I wrote a film, inspired by the rich and dynamic backdrop of the game. We wanted to create a film and storyline that had it all; a little intrigue, fast-paced action fight sequences and killer still animations. After making the film, I can't wait to play the actual game myself."