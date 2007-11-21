The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Assassin's Creed TV Spot

If you haven't seen this already, it's the TV advert currently running in Australia/New Zealand to promote Assassin's Creed. Which officially came out today... and unofficially last week.

And yes, that's Massive Attack's Teardrop. It's almost like watching the intro sequence to an episode of House. Of course, Altair has a tendency to kill people while Hugh Laurie does the opposite, but it's two sides of the same coin as far as I'm concerned.

I think you could put that music to just about anything, run the video at 15fps, and end up with something as haunting as, say, the hungry open-mouthed stares of your 90-year old grandma.

Comments

  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    I'm at work so I can't see the video but I remember the ad.
    I was a little weirded out that it only listed PS3 as having the game. Maybe Sony is paying for a good lot of the marketing?

    0
  • simon Guest

    Can't wait to head after work and pick up my copy! 2 more hours!

    0
  • Bjorn Bednarek Guest

    House also stealthily kills people...

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    "something as haunting as, say, the hungry open-mouthed stares of your 90-year old grandma"
    Well, I wasn't expecting that.

    0
  • Bleekster Guest

    Technically, it isn't watching the Intro to House because in Australia we've got a different intro theme.

    Damn Copyrights!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles