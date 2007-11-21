Assassin's Creed TV Spot

If you haven't seen this already, it's the TV advert currently running in Australia/New Zealand to promote Assassin's Creed. Which officially came out today... and unofficially last week.

And yes, that's Massive Attack's Teardrop. It's almost like watching the intro sequence to an episode of House. Of course, Altair has a tendency to kill people while Hugh Laurie does the opposite, but it's two sides of the same coin as far as I'm concerned.

I think you could put that music to just about anything, run the video at 15fps, and end up with something as haunting as, say, the hungry open-mouthed stares of your 90-year old grandma.