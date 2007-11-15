The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Assassin's Creed with Normal People and a Parking Garage

What this video lacks in realistic visuals, it makes up in JUMPING and CLIMBING. Reader Aaron altered us to this video he and his buddies made in Melbourne on a busy Sunday afternoon. Don't try this stunts at home, kids! That's Spider-Man in that Altair costume, Spider-Man!

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    It's amazing how effortlessly he just blends into the crowd. I never realized hooded tunic's and arm guards were back in, best get them outta the cupboard.

    0
  • Aaron Guest

    What, nobody wanted an autograph? Well done! :D

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    boring parkour was boring. NEEDS MORE AWESOME JUMPS

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles