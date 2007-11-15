What this video lacks in realistic visuals, it makes up in JUMPING and CLIMBING. Reader Aaron altered us to this video he and his buddies made in Melbourne on a busy Sunday afternoon. Don't try this stunts at home, kids! That's Spider-Man in that Altair costume, Spider-Man!
Assassin's Creed with Normal People and a Parking Garage
Comments
It's amazing how effortlessly he just blends into the crowd. I never realized hooded tunic's and arm guards were back in, best get them outta the cupboard.