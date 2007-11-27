Asteroids Landing On XBLA This Week

This week's newcomer to the Xbox Live Arcade service is actually a bundled pair of virtually identical games, as Asteroids and Asteroids Deluxe will hit Xbox 360s this Wednesday, November 28th. The original versions of each, a strictly black and white, low-fi affair, will be joined by "evolved" versions of the game, retaining the same gameplay but spit-shined with pretty sparks and lighting effects that we've come to expect from things that are evolved. There's even a hyperspeed "Throttle Monkey" mode that will hopefully help you justify the 400 Microsoft Points required to buy in. As a side bonus, your purchase of Asteroids and Asteroids Deluxe comes with free bitter tears from Jeff Minter. That's value.
Asteroids & Asteroids Deluxe [Xbox]
