Atari 2600 Gets in Toy Hall of Fame

atari2600toymuseum.jpg What a better way for the Atari 2600 to celebrate its birthday than induction into the Strong National Museum of Play's toy "Hall of Fame." Museum curator Patricia Hogan says:

It may look primitive compared to the advanced video game systems available today, but it helped make these possible.

Insightful. The Atari 2600 was induced along with doll Raggedy Andy and the kite. I was kind of hoping that the radio controlled car would be get in — there's always next year!

Toy Museum [Games Industry]

