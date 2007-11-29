Atari 2600 Joystick FIFTEEN Times Larger

Bigger is better. Boing Boing TV get up close and personal with the GIANT ATARI JOYSTICK. The last we saw it was in a drunken I am 8 Bit party still. Moving pictures really help illustrate two points: This thing is gianormous and it really works. Once again kiddos, it's not how big your joystick is, but how you use it. Or something.

There's bonus 8-bit therapy, too! Giant Atari Joystick [BB TV]