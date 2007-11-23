Atari in the US, they're in trouble. If they were a horse, we'd be thinking of all the neat things around the house we could fix with some glue. But Atari Europe, well, that's a different story. Their internal development team would like you all to know that they're just fine, their games are coming along just fine and that titles like Alone in the Dark 5 and Test Drive aren't affected by the crummy American Atari's financial woes. Just in case, you know. You were worried. Atari Europe: Game development goes on [GameSpot]
Atari Europe Would Like To Remind You They're Just Fine
