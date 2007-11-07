Atari Inch Closer To The Grave

Remember how Atari didn't want to file their quarterly financial reports? Course you don't. It's why we can put links into sentences like that. Anyways, they held off filing them even though they weren't allowed to, presumably because the news was bad, and were nearly de-listed from the stock exchange as a result. Well, they were given until today to file their reports, so file them Atari did, and the news is...well, yes, bad. They lost $US 11.9 million for the quarter, up over 50% from the same time last year. Things are so awful that in it's quarterly report, it's noted that the company had "substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern". So do we! Atari reports 11.9 million Q1 loss [Gamesindustry.biz]