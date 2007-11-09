Aussie Sales Charts

Goodbye Halo 3. You did good, kid, but it's someone else's time to shine. Like Crash Bandicoot, who Australian kids just cannot get enough of. As for the rest, well, SingStar, DS games, blah blah blah, you know how the Aussie charts go, you've seen enough of them by now to know how we roll down here.

1. Crash of the Titans 2. Halo 3 3. FIFA 08 (PS2) 4. SingStar RnB 5. Spyro Eternal Nights 6. More Brain Training 7. Buzz! The Hollywood Quiz (PS2) 8. Brain Training 9. SingStar RnB Bundle 10. Nintendogs Labrador

[charts courtesy of GfK]