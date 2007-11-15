The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Aussie Sales Charts

alburystation.jpgBig week last week for Australia. No Brain Training. No SingStar. Crazy, crazy, crazy days. And while Australians shunned those old stalwarts, they most definitely did not shun Call of Duty 4, and they most definitely did not shun Guitar Hero III. Oh, and the week's "A For Effort" Encouragement Award goes to Metroid Prime 3, which debuts at #10 long after many had forgotten it wasn't even out here yet.

1) Call of Duty 4 (360) 2) Guitar Hero III (PS2) 3) Guitar Hero III (360) 4) Big Brain Academy (Wii) 5) Ratatouille (DS) 6) Crash of the Titans (PS2) 7) Call of Duty 4 (PS3) 8) Call of Duty 4 (PC) 9) Spyro: Eternal Night (PS2) 10) Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

[charts courtesy of GfK]

Comments

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Ahh Albury Train Station. One of the longest platforms around.
    There's a PS2 joke in there somewhere, but it eludes me.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles