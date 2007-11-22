Australian Sales Charts

Please. Cover your eyes. Duck and cover. Whatever. Just...try not to look at these charts any longer than is absolutely necessary. While Crysis, Guitar Hero III and Call of Duty all make respectable showings, the remainder of the charts are...forgettable. Regrettable, even. Australia, this week you have covered yourself in naught but shame.

1) Smackdown v Raw 2008 (PS2) 2) The Simpsons Game (PS2) 3) The Simpsons Game (DS) 4) Big Brain Academy (Wii) 5) Guitar Hero III (PS2) 6) High School Musical (PS2) 7) Call of Duty 4 (360) 8) High School Musical (DS) 9) Call of Duty 4 (PS3) 10) Crysis (PC)

[charts courtesy of GfK]