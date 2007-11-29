Australian Sales Charts

Not as embarrassing as last week, then. In fact, it's a bit of an improvement. Some of the year's late-releasing games make their first appearance (Assassin's Creed, Mass Effect), while Australia's love affair with the Need for Speed series (sadly) shows no sign of abating. And to think, one of the best racing games of all time is already out, and never once made this chart.
1) Smackdown v Raw 2008 (PS2) 2) Assassin's Creed (360) 3) The Simpsons Game (PS2) 4) Assassin's Creed (PS3) 5) NFS ProStreet (PS2) 6) Mass Effect 7) Big Brain Academy Value (Wii) 8) Guitar Hero III (PS2) 9) NFS Pro Street (PS3) 10) Brain Training 2
[charts courtesy of GfK]
