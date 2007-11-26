Awards for Good Japanese In-Store Displays

Rule of thumb: Japanese in-store displays are great. Just look at that Another Century's Episode 3 promotion. Makes us so excited! From Software/Banpresto actually gave awards to stores with the best displays. Those awards include: Variable Impact award, Good Layout award, The Final award, Emotional Vocal award and Another Century's Display award (winner above). We so approve of rewarding stores like this in hopes that it pushes the in-store display bar further. Bravo! ACE Awards [Official Page via Insert Credit]