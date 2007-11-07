When I am shopping for video game consoles, Dell isn't just the last place I would look - it simply isn't. Laptops, sure, but consoles? Well if you're in the market for a PS3 this Christmas, you'd be doing yourself a grave disservice by not checking out the deal Dell is running on the new 40GB system. Not only do you get the console itself along with the Spider-Man 3 Blu-ray disc, but they've sweetened the deal with a Startech 6 ft HDMI cable, perfect for a system that has an HDMI port but still ships with a standard AV cable in the box. What's that you say? A cable isn't good enough for you? Elitist jerk. Well they're also throwing in a copy of Ratchet and Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, the single-best reason to own the PlayStation 3 at the moment. That's a value of somewhere around a gajillion dollars ($US 488 in real money), all for the low Dell price of $US 399.99. If you're in the market, or have a loved one who has their heart set on the PS3, this is an excellent way to make Christmas your bitch. PS3 Playstation 3 40GB Console Bundle [Dell via Gizmodo]
Awesome PS3 Deal...From Dell?
