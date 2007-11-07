Axiom Overdrive Seeks XBLA Puzzle Pilots

I really appreciate it when a developer has fun with their game. Not just from a gameplay standpoint, but overall. Take Reflexive Entertainment, who just today announced their physics-based puzzle-game for Xbox Live Arcade, Axiom Overdrive. They've created an entire website for the Axiom Corporation, including job listings:

The Axiom Corporation is always looking for qualified O.T.F. pilots with a >385 cert rating. Previous experience within at least one remote asteroid mining facility is a must. Having worked for extended periods in high G wave environments (neutron star orbit) is highly advantageous.

Remote asteroid mining? Dude, I played EVE Online for an hour. I have TONS of asteroid mining experience. I just hope the job is flexible enough to let me blog.