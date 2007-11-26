Bayou Billy Commercial

It was a great retro gaming weekend for me (more on that later) and part of involved being given a disc with a bunch of old Nintendo commercials on it. I saw quite a few that I had posted here previously and some that I had not. After seeing the above video on the disc I knew I had to post it and figured the fine fellows over at RetroGameVideos must have it up on their site and lo and behold, they did.

There are just two things that bother me about this clip: the guy's dreadful "Cajun" accent and the odd construction of the beginning of the video. I mean, what the hell are we supposed to think that guy is doing with his hands? Oh... wrestling a gator... I see...