Be The NBA Ballers Chosen One

If you thought NBA Ballers was a snicker-worthy title, Midway has a real treat for you next year. They've just announced the latest installment of the basketball lifestyle series, entitled NBA Ballers: Chosen One, heading to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 this Spring.

"NBA Ballers: Chosen One will allow players to live the life of an NBA superstar," said Steve Allison, chief marketing officer, Midway. "Featuring new competitive combo and super-move systems, the NBA Ballers Franchise returns with the amazing realistic graphics for which the franchise is known as players take part in the ultimate challenge to become the next 'Chosen One."

For me the title brings to mind at best The Matrix Trilogy, and at worst Berry Gordy's 1985 martial arts classic, The Last Dragon. If you don't achieve 'The Glow' when you reach Chosen One status, the game ain't worth buying. Sho'nuff!