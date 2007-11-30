Bernie Stolar Advises Trilogy Studios

Ah, good old Bernie. It seems like just yesterday he was instituting the PlayStation's no-RPG policy, or completely alienating fans of the Saturn by deciding for yourself what would and wouldn't appeal to U.S. gamers. Now he's joined the board of advisors of Trilogy Studios. Trilogy, who just launched a new website, is a developer of virtual world and casual MMO properties like There.com, Pimp My Ride, and Virtual Sports Network, and they're glad to have Bernie on board. Just ask Michael Pole, the company Chairman and CEO.

"Bernie Stolar was one of the driving forces that established the video game industry as a legitimate entertainment medium. His history will really benefit Trilogy Studios as we work to expand the casual MMO space."

By driving away anyone who would call themselves a gamer, leaving only the casual players. A brilliant move!

BERNARD STOLAR JOINS TRILOGY STUDIOS' BOARD OF ADVISORS Video Game Pioneer to Help Trilogy Studios Expand the Online Virtual World Art Form Santa Monica, Calif. - Nov. 29, 2007 - On the heels of announcing the completion of its second round of independent equity funding, totaling $3.2 million, virtual world and next generation console game developer Trilogy Studios announced today a new addition to the company's board of advisors, videogame industry veteran Bernard Stolar. Trilogy Studios also debuted their growing virtual worlds and casual MMO showcase as part of their new Web site which launched today: www.trilogystudios.com. "We've assembled a stellar roster of advisors from all areas of the entertainment industry in order to create online virtual worlds that celebrate a broad range of interests," said Michael Pole, Chairman and CEO of Trilogy Studios. "Bernie Stolar was one of the driving forces that established the video game industry as a legitimate entertainment medium. His history will really benefit Trilogy Studios as we work to expand the casual MMO space." Former president of both Sega of America and Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA), Bernard Stolar started his more than 30-year videogame industry career at Atari where he worked in the coin-op division and eventually in the home division where he was in charge of platforms such as the Atari Lynx. Stolar was the first president at SCEA, in charge of the successful PlayStation platform. He left Sony to take the helm at Sega of America, managing the Sega Saturn and launching the Dreamcast platform. Stolar has also held positions at Mattel Interactive, Bam! Entertainment, Adscape Media and is currently the chairman of the board and lead director at mobile media content provider, Oasys Mobile, Inc. "Michael Pole and I have collaborated on a number of successful game projects over the years, and I view him as one of the most creative and forward-thinking people I've ever worked with," said Bernard Stolar. "I trust in Michael's vision, so when he asked me to join him in this emerging space, I was thrilled." Bernard Stolar will join an already impressive board of directors that includes Michael Wilson, CEO of Makena Technologies and producer of There.com and David Jackson, Managing Partner of Evanston Financial Partners.

