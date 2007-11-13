The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Best Buy Holding Rock Band Midnight Launches

best_buy_midnight.jpgRock Band has long been touted by Harmonix as a platform, not simply a video game. With a retail price greater than the PlayStation 2, plus a batch of downloadable songs that could cost as much as a respectable gaming library, not to mention retail scarcity normally reserved for console hardware, they may have been right.

Now, with mega retailer pushing a midnight launch of the Harmonix and MTV Games developed rhythm game, it's going to lead to more comparisons. Midnight launches for games are rare, typically only for massive marquee releases like Halo 3. Best Buy, however, is opening dozens of its nationwide stores at midnight next week to get Rock Band into people's hands early.

For a full list of stores that will play home to line campers next Monday, hit the link below, courtesy of our friends at MEGATONik.

Rock Band Midnight Store Openings [Best Buy via Megatonik]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles