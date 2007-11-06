Bethesda Go Ahead And Make A Portal Level

First thoughts on playing Portal? "This cake had better be good". Second thoughts? "You know, extra levels for this would actually be some DLC I'd pay money for". The latter, we're not there just yet (though someone's got to be thinking about it), but Bethesda level designer Daryl Brigner has at least got the ball rolling, coming up with a new, downloadable level for the PC version. It's called Ren Test2, and while we haven't been able to test it ourselves, word on the internet is that it's tough. Tough but fun. Developing in our spare time, too [Bethesda Blog]