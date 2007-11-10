Bethesda Mum On Oblivion PSP Cancellation

When we caught wind of retailer Gamestop calling those who had pre-ordered The Elder Scrolls Travels: Oblivion, informing them of its cancellation, it sounded rather grim for the PSP release. Normally, Gamestop isn't in the business of wiping products from its database and phoning customers when there's a chance a product still has some life in it.

So, we got in touch with Bethesda Softworks to get confirmation, expecting a nice eulogy attached alongside the response. The official word? "We haven't changed our stance that we are not talking about this title right now," says Pete Hines, V.P. of Marketing and Public Relations at Bethesda.

Finally! Some closure.