The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

BioShock For PS3 Rumours Resurface Via EGM

bioschock_ps3_rumor_x.jpgThere has been no shortage of speculation on a PlayStation 3 release of critical and commercial darling BioShock, but 2K Games, Microsoft and Ken Levine have done their best to smash any rumours about such a port. And while we're growing quite tired of being emotionally torn apart at the seams by a potential PS3 version, the rumour has cropped up one more time. This time the source of the talk is EGM's long running editorial nom de plume Quartermann. "There's a change in the tide, as the world of Rapture may be Cell-enabled in 2008", Quartermann writes.

Will we be at all surprised when BioShock is finally officially confirmed as the latest table scrap to be handed down from the plate of exclusivity? Nope. We won't be surprised by the infighting when presented with a side-by-side comparison video in the comments either.

Quartermann: More MGS PSP, More Sonic Games [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles