Black Friday Deal: Get a Free GH2 With Xbox 360

Over at a site called BFAds.net they have posted a number of Thanksgiving weekend circulars. The Best Buy one shows a great deal: Buy an Xbox 360 system for $US 349 and get a free copy of Guitar Hero II. The PS3, on the other hand, is $US 399 with Spiderman 3 and Open Season Blu-Rays. But the best deal of all? Orange Box for $US 25 for the PC. Now that's value.
Black Friday Ads [BFAds.net, via NeoGAF]
