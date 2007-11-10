Black Friday Deal: Get a Free GH2 With Xbox 360

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

kotaku_bestbuy.jpg Over at a site called BFAds.net they have posted a number of Thanksgiving weekend circulars. The Best Buy one shows a great deal: Buy an Xbox 360 system for $US 349 and get a free copy of Guitar Hero II. The PS3, on the other hand, is $US 399 with Spiderman 3 and Open Season Blu-Rays. But the best deal of all? Orange Box for $US 25 for the PC. Now that's value.

Black Friday Ads [BFAds.net, via NeoGAF]

