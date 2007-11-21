Black Friday Deals At Red Octane Revealed

Red Octane is getting into the Black Friday Madness with some pretty decent savings on Guitar Hero III bundles. Grab the Guitar Hero X-plorer Ultimate Bundle for Xbox 360, one guitar and Guitar Hero II and III for $US 140, or about $US 40 in savings. Unfortunately, your basic kits didn't get any cheaper. But we listed all the deals after the jump, so take your pick—pun definitely intended.

Guitar HeroÂ® KramerÂ® Striker Ultimate Bundle for PlayStationÂ®2 Our Price: $US 199.99 Guitar HeroÂ® X-plorer Ultimate Bundle for Xbox 360Â® Our Price: $US 139.98 Guitar HeroÂ® III R.O.E. Bundle for PlayStationÂ®2 Our Price: $US 119.99 Guitar HeroÂ® III Wireless Bundle with Rechargeable Battery Kit for PLAYSTATIONÂ®3 Our Price: $US 129.97 Guitar HeroÂ® III Wireless Bundle with Rechareable Battery Kit for PlayStationÂ®2 Our Price: $US 119.97 Guitar Heroâ„¢ Dual Rechargeable Battery Kit Our Price: $US 29.99 Free Ground Shipping on Orders over $US100.00!*

