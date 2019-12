Black Friday Deals At Red Octane Revealed

Red Octane is getting into the Black Friday Madness with some pretty decent savings on Guitar Hero III bundles. Grab the Guitar Hero X-plorer Ultimate Bundle for Xbox 360, one guitar and Guitar Hero II and III for $US 140, or about $US 40 in savings. Unfortunately, your basic kits didn't get any cheaper. But we listed all the deals after the jump, so take your pick—pun definitely intended.

Guitar Hero® Kramer® Striker Ultimate Bundle for PlayStation®2 Our Price: $US 199.99 Guitar Hero® X-plorer Ultimate Bundle for Xbox 360® Our Price: $US 139.98 Guitar Hero® III R.O.E. Bundle for PlayStation®2 Our Price: $US 119.99 Guitar Hero® III Wireless Bundle with Rechargeable Battery Kit for PLAYSTATION®3 Our Price: $US 129.97 Guitar Hero® III Wireless Bundle with Rechareable Battery Kit for PlayStation®2 Our Price: $US 119.97 Guitar Hero™ Dual Rechargeable Battery Kit Our Price: $US 29.99 Free Ground Shipping on Orders over $US100.00!*

