The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Black Friday on PSN Starts Now, Save 50%

258751_full.jpgNow here's the kind of Black Friday sale we can get into. Here are the very specific instructions to save 50% on PlayStation Store downloads.

1. Sit your arse on the couch. 2. Load up your PS3. 3. Download Calling All Cars or Everyday Shooter for just $US 5, or 50% off 4. Download flOw or PixelJunk Racers for just $US 5, or 30% off 5. Play games, laugh at freezing masses, scratch testicles at will—should you have them. The deal is going on now through Nov 29th.

PlayStation Store Update [via vh1]

Comments

  • HENRY Guest

    I'd rather not be bent over for

    micro(soft!!! damn you!)-transaction nonsense!

    pffft. DONT BUY ON THE PSN!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles