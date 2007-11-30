Blacksite Designer Blames Himself

In case you were still on the fence about whether or not to pick up a copy of Midway's Blacksite: Area 51, lets see how the game's designer Harvey Smith feels about the game.

"This project was so fucked up"

So that's probably a no. The comment came during a speech at the Montreal International Game Summit 2007 earlier this week, where Smith took the last few minutes to deliver a post-mortem on the game, which has been less than favourably received by critics and gamers. He explains that he wasn't all that excited about the project in the first place, and the lack of enthusiasm led to a lack of polish.

With a year to go, the game was disastrously off rails." There were long delays just getting Blacksite playable, and once it was he says, "it went straight from alpha to final."

Okay, definitely a no. Hit the link for more on a shining example of game development gone awry.

