BlackSite Goes Gold For 360, PC

blacksite_gold.jpgMidway's first person shooter with nods to its arcade heritage BlackSite: Area 51 has finally gone gold. Well, the Xbox 360 and PC versions did. The PlayStation 3 version follows the current Midway release schedule formula, giving owners of Sony's console ample opportunity to weigh the review scores. The PS3 one should ship sometime in December. Mark and I found it surprisingly enjoyable, in an arcadey sort of way, when we played it at Games Convention this summer.

Blacksite: Area 51 ships on the twelfth of November, pitting it against Super Mario Galaxy, Assassin's Creed and Kane & Lynch, among many, many others. Good luck, boys!

