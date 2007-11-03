BlackSite Goes Gold For 360, PC

Midway's first person shooter with nods to its arcade heritage BlackSite: Area 51 has finally gone gold. Well, the Xbox 360 and PC versions did. The PlayStation 3 version follows the current Midway release schedule formula, giving owners of Sony's console ample opportunity to weigh the review scores. The PS3 one should ship sometime in December. Mark and I found it surprisingly enjoyable, in an arcadey sort of way, when we played it at Games Convention this summer.
Blacksite: Area 51 ships on the twelfth of November, pitting it against Super Mario Galaxy, Assassin's Creed and Kane & Lynch, among many, many others. Good luck, boys!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink