Xbox Japan just dropped word in our mailbox that the first and second Blue Dragon cartoon episodes will be coming to Xbox LIVE. For free. From November 15th to January 1st, the episodes will be available for download. This generosity is a promotion for the game's ¥ 2,940 ($US 26) budget priced edition, which goes on sale today in Japan. Later this month, Konami will also put release the fourth volume of the Blue Dragon anime on DVD, along with the volumes already on sale. The fourth volume is limited edition and includes cards from Konami's BD card game. Konami is also having a giving away a Blue Dragon Core System to one lucky winner.
Blue Dragon Anime Coming to XBL For Free
