The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Blue Dragon Anime Coming to XBL For Free

bluedragonfreedownloads.jpg Xbox Japan just dropped word in our mailbox that the first and second Blue Dragon cartoon episodes will be coming to Xbox LIVE. For free. From November 15th to January 1st, the episodes will be available for download. This generosity is a promotion for the game's ¥ 2,940 ($US 26) budget priced edition, which goes on sale today in Japan. Later this month, Konami will also put release the fourth volume of the Blue Dragon anime on DVD, along with the volumes already on sale. The fourth volume is limited edition and includes cards from Konami's BD card game. Konami is also having a giving away a Blue Dragon Core System to one lucky winner.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles