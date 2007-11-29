Boom Boom Rocket Updates

The interesting, though overtime boring, Xbox Live Arcade title Boom Boom Rocket has gotten a bit of a work over. Starting today, the game will be getting a handful of new capabilities and five new songs. The best part is that all of this is free until Dec. 16 if you already own the game. It will cost you 250 Mpoints after that.

Here's the capability breakdown: Â· Improved fireworks Â· Compatibility with guitar and dance mat controllers Â· Japanese and Korean language support Â· Controller type visible in leaderboards (can you be #1 on all three...controller, dance mat and guitar peripheral!)

DDBBR? Guitar Rocket Hero? I'm down for that, but what about drum support?

The five new songs will be Eine Kleine Rochtmusik, Cannon in D, Sugar High, Sting of the Bumble Bee and Explode to Joy.

The whole guitar support could really help invigorate this game, I think.