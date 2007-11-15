Boozin' It Up With Square Enix

What's better than launching a game? Launching a game totally shitfaced! A "Beaujolais Nouveau Countdown Party" at Tokyo's Shin Marunouchi Building for, well, beaujolais nouveau as well as Square Enix's new title Wine no Hajimekata DS. (Beaujolais nouveau officially goes on sale the third Thursday of November, which is known as "Beaujolais Nouveau Day.") Demo kiosks were balanced by a free flowing beaujolais nouveau and a jazz band playing standards like "The Days of Wine and Roses." The Square Enix game quizzes players on basic wine info to increase their knowledge of the drink. Think of Wine no Hajimekata DS as like Brain Age-type game, but with even more "blue" slurring. Buroooooooooooooo. Square Enix's Wine Game [Famitsu]