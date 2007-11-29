Borderlands, New Halo 3 Maps, Vegas 2 to Premiere During Spike TV VGAs

Word has it that this year's Spike TV Video Game Awards, set to air on Dec. 9 at 9 p.m., will feature a cornucopia of new trailers and other goodies.
Among the list is the first footage from the new downloadable content Halo 3 Maps hitting next month, the world premiere of the first trailers for Borderlands and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2. There will also be new trailers for Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, TNA iMPACT! and a few other surprises that haven't leaked out yet.
