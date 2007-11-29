Brain Age on "Adult Version" DS

Sure, Nintendo is releasing a Brain Age pack that has Brain Age, a DS and a case. Another opportunity to introduce to the great unwashed what Japanese housewives were doing ages ago! In the clip linked below, TheStreet.com has respected tech journalist Gary Krakow ramble on about seeing some old lady on the plane playing Brain Age on that "adult version" red and black DS Lite. Gary also points out:

The better you get at it, the faster it goes, and the more you want to try it.

Oh. Okay. Welcome to 2006, mainstream media.

Watch the Clip [TheStreet via Go Nintendo]